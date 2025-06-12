Progressive artists publicly support undocumented immigrants, encourage ICE protests

Published by Carlos Dominguez 12 de junio, 2025

Several progressive artists have publicly expressed their support for illegal immigrants and the anti-ICE protests that began in Los Angeles on Friday and that have been spreading across the country.

Performers such as Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Pedro Pascal, Mark Ruffalo, Eva Longoria, Doechii, Becky G and Maná, are some of the celebrities who have endorsed the actions of protesters defending illegal immigration in multiple U.S. cities.

Celebrities defend illegality

On Tuesday, Katy Perry shared a story on Instagram in which she highlighted the importance—in her opinion—of illegal immigrants to the economy and culture of Los Angeles, stating that "they sustain the economy with their work, raise families, pay taxes and contribute to communities."

Perry even dared to write that the city of Los Angeles was founded in 1781 by Mexicans.

Katy Perry's messageInstagram caption.

On the other hand, Kim Kardashian has criticized ICE immigration raids, describing them as "inhumane." On her social networks, she claimed to be outraged by the separation of working families and highlighted the contribution of immigrants to society.

In her message, Kardashian said "we cannot turn a blind eye when fear and injustice prevent people from living their lives freely and safely."

The 44-year-old entertainer also shared rapper Doechii's speech at the BET awards, where the latter denounced the use of military force against violent protesters.

"I want to talk about what is happening outside, right now. There are ruthless attacks that are sowing fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order. Trump is using military forces to quell the protest," Doechii said.

Kardashian's message.Instagram caption.

Pedro Pascal also showed his support for the protests against ICE raids. On Instagram, he shared a video highlighting the diversity that immigrants bring to Los Angeles, accompanied by the message, "Los Angeles, built by America's best" "#ProtectOurProtectors" and "#Resilience."