Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

Progressive artists publicly support undocumented immigrants, encourage ICE protests

Multiple celebrities have criticized ICE raids and defended the contribution of undocumented immigrants to U.S. society.

Protesters walk past sheriff's deputies with Mexican flag.

Protesters walk past sheriff's deputies with Mexican flag.AFP.

Carlos Dominguez
Published by
Carlos Dominguez

Several progressive artists have publicly expressed their support for illegal immigrants and the anti-ICE protests that began in Los Angeles on Friday and that have been spreading across the country.

Performers such as Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Pedro Pascal, Mark Ruffalo, Eva Longoria, Doechii, Becky G and Maná, are some of the celebrities who have endorsed the actions of protesters defending illegal immigration in multiple U.S. cities.

Celebrities defend illegality

On Tuesday, Katy Perry shared a story on Instagram in which she highlighted the importance—in her opinion—of illegal immigrants to the economy and culture of Los Angeles, stating that "they sustain the economy with their work, raise families, pay taxes and contribute to communities."

Perry even dared to write that the city of Los Angeles was founded in 1781 by Mexicans.

Katy Perry's message

Katy Perry's messageInstagram caption.

On the other hand, Kim Kardashian has criticized ICE immigration raids, describing them as "inhumane." On her social networks, she claimed to be outraged by the separation of working families and highlighted the contribution of immigrants to society.

In her message, Kardashian said "we cannot turn a blind eye when fear and injustice prevent people from living their lives freely and safely."

The 44-year-old entertainer also shared rapper Doechii's speech at the BET awards, where the latter denounced the use of military force against violent protesters.

"I want to talk about what is happening outside, right now. There are ruthless attacks that are sowing fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order. Trump is using military forces to quell the protest," Doechii said.

Kardashian's message.

Kardashian's message.Instagram caption.

Pedro Pascal also showed his support for the protests against ICE raids. On Instagram, he shared a video highlighting the diversity that immigrants bring to Los Angeles, accompanied by the message, "Los Angeles, built by America's best" "#ProtectOurProtectors" and "#Resilience."

For her part, Eva Longoria has expressed her rejection of the ICE raids, calling them "un-American." On Instagram, the actress shared a message in which she likewise highlighted the contribution of immigrants to society.

Longoria said on her networks, "I can't imagine how people in Los Angeles, Texas and other cities across the country feel about the daily raids against immigrants."

Actor Mark Ruffalo also expressed his support for immigrants on his social media, criticizing the alleged inequality and economic persecution that exists in the US.

The Marvel saga actor stated, "When the working class attacks the poor, you know you're in an oligarchy." According to Ruffalo, those responsible for the crisis are not the immigrants, but the billionaires who exploit the working class.

"They're pointing their guns in the wrong direction," the actor asserted.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo)

Likewise, Becky G gave her support to immigrants and protests against ICE raids. In a message on social networks, the singer reaffirmed her pride for her Mexican roots and the struggle of immigrants in the US.

"The people attacked today are not 'illegal aliens,' they are human beings with rights," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Becky G (@iambeckyg)

Fher Olvera, lead singer of the band Maná, posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday in which he also expressed support for immigrants in Los Angeles and in which he asked protesters to remain peaceful.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Maná (@manaoficial)

Violence spreads and continues

The violent protests that began on Sunday in Los Angeles, against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), have spread to multiple U.S. cities, including New York, Austin, San Francisco and Chicago.

Since the beginning of the riots, the Trump Administration stated that it will continue to conduct raids and deport illegal immigrants.

For her part, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, said on Tuesday in X that "ICE will continue to enforce the law."
tracking