Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault

Published by Diane Hernández 11 de junio, 2025

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of sexual assault at his trial in New York on Wednesday. The jury acquitted him of another sexual assault charge and has yet to return a verdict on the rape charge against him.

Weinstein was convicted of sexually assaulting production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006, however the jury did not convict him of sexual assault that same year against Polish model Kaja Sokola, who was 19 at the time.

It was also reported that deliberations will continue on the rape charge against aspiring actress Jessica Mann.