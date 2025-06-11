Voz media US Voz.us
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault

The jury acquitted him of another sexual assault charge and has yet to return a verdict on the rape charge against him.

Film director and producer Harvey Weinstein

Film director and producer Harvey WeinsteinAFP

Diane Hernández
Published by
Diane Hernández

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of sexual assault at his trial in New York on Wednesday. The jury acquitted him of another sexual assault charge and has yet to return a verdict on the rape charge against him.

Weinstein was convicted of sexually assaulting production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006, however the jury did not convict him of sexual assault that same year against Polish model Kaja Sokola, who was 19 at the time.

It was also reported that deliberations will continue on the rape charge against aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

Weinstein is diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia

Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood mogul facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, media reported months ago.

Two sources with knowledge of the situation said at the time that Weinstein is receiving treatment in prison on Rikers Island, New York.

Chronic myeloid leukemia is a rare form of bone marrow cancer.
