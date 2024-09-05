UK prosecutor's office closes sexual assault case against Harvey Weinstein

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 5 de septiembre, 2024

The U.K. Crown Prosecution Service announced it will drop a sexual assault case against Harvey Weinstein.

Prosecutors argued in a statement that "there is no longer a realistic prospect of conviction" in the indictment against the former film producer launched in 2022 for allegedly assaulting a woman in August 1996.

That was just one of several cases against the American celebrity in England, where the first investigation was opened in October 2017. More than 80 women accused him of harassment, sexual assault or rape in different countries, including figures such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Ashley Judd.

At 72, Weinstein is serving a 16-year prison sentence for rape. He will return to court in New York for a retrial after an appeals court overturned his conviction for raping actress Jessica Mann and sexually assaulting production assistant Mimi Haleyi. For that case, he had been sentenced to 23 years in prison.