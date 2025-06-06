An ex-girlfriend of Sean "Diddy" Combs testified about the "hotel nights" and says she "feared" losing her home if she refused to have sex with strangers

Published by Agustina Blanco 6 de junio, 2025

In the ongoing trial against entertainment mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, a former girlfriend identified as "Jane" offered a testimony in court, detailing the dynamics of the so-called "hotel nights" she participated in during her relationship with the defendant.

Under condition of anonymity, Jane recounted sexual encounters arranged by Combs that, she claimed, left her feeling coerced, manipulated, and emotionally devastated.

Jane testified that she participated in these "hotel nights" with other men, often strangers, under pressure to please Combs, who was paying for her housing.

She said she felt "obligated" to participate in these nights because if she didn't, he would take her home, she stated through tears. She described how Combs refused to wear condoms, responding "almost incensed" when she requested it, saying he "didn’t want to see a rubber while he was watching."

Jane also revealed that Combs would administer "multiple doses" of ecstasy to keep her awake during these encounters, which could last anywhere from 12 hours to 3.5 days, as occurred on New Year's Day 2022, when she consumed ecstasy, caffeine, and protein shakes to stay active.

According to her testimony, Jane tried to stop these nights, but Combs would urge her to continue with phrases like "You’re not getting tired on me, are you? Let's finish strong" or "not yet," as she tried to speed up the encounters. Although Combs initially chose the participants, Jane began selecting them in late 2021 to avoid "surprises" with strangers, although she expressed revulsion at some of them, describing one as "sweaty" and smelly. “If I am going to be doing this, I should choose who’s going to be on my body,” she said.

Jane shared text messages filed in court, where she expressed her discomfort: "I wish we could take this back to when we first started dating. Ever since I opened Pandora’s box, I haven’t been able to close it."

In another message, she wrote, "It’s dark, sleazy, and makes me feel disgusted with myself. It's the only reason you have me around and why you pay for my house."

She further asserted that she felt "disgusted with herself" and "confusing your lust for me as love," causing her heart to break.

The testimony included details of an incident on her birthday in 2023, when Combs surprised her with an artist in Miami, despite her wishes for an intimate celebration.

Jane also described the physical effects of these nights, including almost weekly urinary and yeast infections, and the constant pain she endured without telling Combs.

In addition, she recounted how he asked her to pierce her nipples, resulting in infections, and how he urged her to maintain a flawless appearance with high heels and lingerie during encounters.

In an audio message filed in court, Combs warned Jane that she would face a "rude awakening" if she did not participate in the "hotel nights," insinuating that his financial support was contingent on her participation.

Despite an agreement in 2023 for Combs to pay her a $10,000 monthly allowance, Jane said she still felt pressured, and in August of that year, he texted her, "Are we getting freaky tonight?" to which she responded by expressing physical and emotional exhaustion.

Jane will continue her testimony on Monday, with the prosecution anticipating that cross-examination could extend all day.