An American Airlines plane makes an emergency landing in Des Moines due to a mechanical problem

Published by Israel Duro 8 de junio, 2025

An American Airlines flight from Des Moines to Chicago was forced to return to its departure airport minutes after takeoff due to a mechanical issue. All 119 passengers on board were unharmed during the emergency landing.

The cause of the issue that forced the pilot to return has not yet been determined, as mechanics and crew continue to inspect the aircraft.

Several passengers were rebooked on different flights to continue their journey, while others chose to wait for the mechanical issue to be resolved.