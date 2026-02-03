Sengun leads Rockets to win over Pacers, LaMelo Ball leads Hornets' comeback

Alperen Sengun (28) gets fouled while trying to reach the ball. AP / Cordon Press

Published by Israel Duro 3 de febrero, 2026

The Houston Rockets reached their third straight win Monday, this time 118-114 over the Indiana Pacers, led by a versatile Alperen Sengun, who tallied 39 points and 16 rebounds.

Sengun, a Turkish international and one of the most notable absentees from this month's NBA All-Star Game, dominated on both ends of the court and guided the Rockets to victory.

Jabari Smith Jr. backed Sengun with 19 points and Amen Thompson had 16, enabling Houston to improve its record to 31-17 and stay in fourth place in the Western Conference.

Ball brings Hornets closer to playoffs

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets moved closer to playoff berths with a 102-95 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, extending their winning streak to seven games.

LaMelo Ball stayed in the game following an accidental head collision with Hornets head coach Charles Lee and finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The point guard returned from medical care to help Charlotte come back from a 22-point deficit, allowing the Hornets to improve their record to 23-28, just one spot out of 10th place held by Atlanta in the Eastern Conference.

Charlotte youngster, Kon Knueppel finished with 17 points, including four 3-pointers, while Brandon Miller and Grant Williams scored 16 points apiece.

Grizzlies cut Wolves' streak

Elsewhere, the Minnesota Timberwolves (31-20) had their streak of four straight wins snapped as they fell to the Memphis Grizzlies 137-128.

Memphis, without the injured Ja Morant, improved its record to 19-29 thanks to Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 30 points.

Seven Memphis players finished scoring in double digits, with Ty Jerome contributing 19 points and Jaylen Wells 18. Cam Spencer and Vince Williams added 16 points apiece.