Iran’s Pezeshkian orders conditional US talks

3 de febrero, 2026

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday that he had instructed Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to pursue talks proposed by US President Donald Trump.

“In light of requests from friendly governments in the region to respond to the proposal by the president of the United States for negotiations, I have instructed my minister of foreign affairs, provided that a suitable environment exists—one free from threats and unreasonable expectations—to pursue fair and equitable negotiations, guided by the principles of dignity, prudence and expediency,” Pezeshkian wrote on X, adding that the negotiations “shall be conducted within the framework of our national interests.”

Khamenei holds last word

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei holds ultimate authority over such decisions.

Tehran and Washington have so far held five rounds of indirect nuclear negotiations, most recently in Rome on May 23, 2025.

