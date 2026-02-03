Hundreds of schools to remain closed Tuesday due to extreme cold

Published by Santiago Ospital 3 de febrero, 2026

Hundreds of schools announced closures, delays or a switch to virtual classroom mode this Tuesday due to dangerous weather conditions lingering after recent winter storms.

Some schools have been closed for two weeks since the first winter storm swept across the country. Given the severity of the situation, school officials in the hardest-hit areas are already evaluating adding days to the school calendar to make up for lost instructional time.

On Tuesday, thousands of customers in Mississippi, Tennessee and Georgia are still without power. In addition, local transportation authorities continue to warn of icy roads and frigid temperatures hazardous to health. All reasons that are prompting schools to lock up.

How do I know if my school is closed? Queries by State

If you're wondering how to check the status of your school district, here are the official links and sources for checking school closings today from Virginia to the Carolinas:

Weather forecast: when will the extreme cold end?

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that cold temperatures will persist throughout the day in the southeastern part of the country. Starting Wednesday, however, the thermometer is expected to indicate milder weather. The same will be true further south, in Florida:

"One more morning of below freezing temperatures and wind chills into the 20s are ongoing across the Florida Peninsula," warned the NWS in its first forecast Tuesday. "As the intense cyclone moves well out into the North Atlantic, this latest extreme cold episode will come to an end as a steady moderating trend is expected to bring temperatures back to the 70s by Wednesday afternoon, which are within normal ranges for early February," it added.

Despite mid-week relief, the eastern part of the country will again experience dangerously cold temperatures over the weekend. "Extreme cold" temperatures may extend from the weekend through Wednesday, February 11.

The NWS warns for the weekend: