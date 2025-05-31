Trump reveals his stance on a potential pardon for Diddy Combs

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 30 de mayo, 2025

President Donald Trump explained Friday his position regarding the case of rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, currently on trial on federal charges of racketeering, human trafficking and sexual abuse.

The president, who made it clear that he has not followed the case closely despite the wide exposure it has received, suggested he might weigh in on the Combs to "review the facts" and, if he deems it fair, impose a pardon if he finds evidence that the artist was mistreated.

"It's not a popularity contest," Trump said after being asked the question about a potential pardon. "I would certainly look at the facts."

Then, Peter Doocy, a reporter for Fox News, asked the president about his former friendship with Diddy and whether he would consider granting him a pardon.

Trump responded, "If I think somebody was mistreated."

The president further suggested that there are people interested in a pardon, "I know people are thinking about it. I know that they're thinking about it. I think people have been very close to asking."

"First of all, I'd look at what's happening, and I haven't been watching it too closely, although it's certainly getting a lot of coverage," the president added, who then spoke in more detail about his relationship with the rapper, who could face sentences of up to 15 years or life in prison if found guilty.

"I haven't seen him. I haven't spoken to him in years (...) used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics … that relationship busted up," the president explained, implying that he no longer has a relationship with the music mogul and that his former friendship would not influence his decision in dealing with the case.

"It's not a popularity contest, so I don’t know, I would certainly look at the facts. If I think somebody was mistreated. Whether they like me or don't like me, it wouldn't have any impact on me," the president concluded.