Jonathan Joss, John Redcorn in 'King of the Hill,' dead after being shot in Texas

Published by Alejandro Baños 2 de junio, 2025

Actor Jonathan Joss, who voiced the character John Redcorn in the cartoon series "King of the Hill," died after being shot by a neighbor in San Antonio.

The incident occurred Sunday. Joss had an argument with his neighbor, when the latter decided to shoot him.

Emergency services went to the scene after receiving the alert, but could not do anything to save the actor's life.

The attacker fled the scene in a vehicle. However, he was arrested hours later and taken in police custody.

In addition to "King of the Hill," Joss was featured in other TV series such as "Parks and Recreation," "Ray Donovan," "Walker, Texas Ranger" and "Charmed."