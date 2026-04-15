Peru: Leftist candidate Roberto Sánchez rises to second place in vote count

Published by Carlos Dominguez 15 de abril, 2026

Radical leftist contender Roberto Sánchez climbed Wednesday to second place in the preliminary count of the presidential election in Peru, positioning himself as a possible contender to conservative Keiko Fujimori in an eventual runoff.

The country's election day took place amidst logistical failures and numerous complaints, reflecting a country plunged in a political instability that has lasted for more than a decade. In this period, Peru has seen eight different presidents, most of them unable to complete their term of office due to impeachment or the constant threat of impeachment.

With more than 90% of the precincts processed, the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori has 17% of the vote. Behind her is Roberto Sánchez, with 12%, after narrowly beating out right-winger Rafael López Aliaga, who obtained 11.9%, which has cast doubt on the electoral process. The results could still change as the count progresses.

Sánchez, the political heir to former President Pedro Castillo, registered a notable advance in Tuesday's count conducted by the National Office of Electoral Processes (OPNE), the entity in charge of organizing elections.

"We move ahead with calmness, with serenity, and we are confident in the support of our people ... because the vote tallies don't lie," Sánchez said in an interview with AFP on Tuesday. "This election has to be respected," he added.

López Aliaga, former mayor of Lima, questioned the electoral process and demanded that authorities annul the election, alleging fraud. "I give them 24 hours to declare absolute nullity of this electoral fraud," he said before hundreds of supporters gathered in front of the headquarters of the highest electoral court.

The left calls to rewrite the country's foundations

Sánchez, a 57-year-old former trade minister, was optimistic Monday after about 50,000 people were unable to vote Sunday in several districts of Lima due to delays in setting up polling places. He declared that he was ready "to begin the re-foundation of the country," a process that, in his words, would include "a new constitution."

The leftist has also announced that he will push for a purge at the top of the police and the annulment of a set of laws passed by the Congress that, he claims, favor criminal activity.