Text messages reveal murder of Larisha Sharell Thompson by six illegal migrants

Published by Carlos Dominguez 2 de junio, 2025

In mid-May, local authorities in Lancaster, S.C., charged six illegal immigrants, ranging in age from 13 to 21 years old, with the murder of Larisha Sharell Thompson, a mother of two in South Carolina.

The six individuals pulled up next to Thompson and allegedly shot her and then attempted to break into her vehicle. According to a statement from the DHS, these subjects are not only charged with the murder of this innocent mother, but are also charged with robbery of a store.

On May 12, local authorities announced the arrest of these six Honduran suspects, including Asael Torres-Chirinos, Jarby Ramos-Ardon, Jeyson Salgado-Pineda and three minors aged 13, 14 and 15.

Chilling and remorseless text messages

According to Fox News, the suspects exchanged text messages after the crime.

In messages allegedly exchanged after Thompson's murder, the individuals used the phrases "mission failed" and "this is just the beginning," Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputy Justin Weiland testified May 14, as reported The Herald.

"The text messages that have been cited in open court show a complete lack of remorse by the defendants," said former South Carolina Attorney General Charlie Condon to Fox News Digital. "So, the evidence indicates… clearly, a premeditated plan. Then, after the murder is accomplished, there's just no remorse whatsoever or any regret expressed by any of them for murdering this innocent lady."

"But… it's happened here in South Carolina, and the fact that we've allowed illegal immigrants into this state to commit such crimes shouldn't have happened. It has happened," he said. "They're here. But I'm hoping the family…can take some comfort in the fact that the local authorities are prosecuting this case so vigorously so that there might be some measure of justice coming their way."