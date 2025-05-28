Venezuelan illegal immigrant arrested in the death of Ava Moore, the young woman killed in a Texas lake

Published by Sabrina Martin 27 de mayo, 2025

A woman of Venezuelan nationality who was in the United States illegally was arrested in Texasafter being identified as the person responsible for the hit-and-run that cost the life of Ava Moore, an 18-year-old kayaker on Lake Grapevine last Sunday. The case has sparked outrage, both because of the circumstances of the accident and the fact that the suspect fled the scene after the impact.

Arrest after days of searching

The detainee, identified as Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez, was located with the help of several agencies, including the Texas Department of Public Safety, Homeland Security Investigations and the Grapevine and Dallas police. According to authorities, Gonzalez was operating the jet ski that violently struck Moore while she was kayaking near shore. Following the accident, Gonzalez fled the scene accompanied by a man, also an undocumented immigrant, and the two were subsequently involved in a collision with another vehicle.

A second woman traveling with Gonzalez on the jet ski remained at the scene of the accident and assisted emergency services. However, testimonies indicate that both had been driving recklessly throughout the day, raising concerns among those present before the tragic outcome.

A young woman with a promising future

Ava Moore had recently returned to Texas from Colorado and was preparing to enter the U.S. Air Force Academy as part of Class of 2029. She was a standout student, athlete and member of the Academy's high school girls' basketball team, from which she had recently graduated.

"Cadet Candidate Ava Moore, whose passion for leadership and service left an impact on everyone she met," said Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, the institution's superintendent. "Our team is focused on providing support to Ava’s family, her Prep School Squadron, the Prep School Women’s Basketball team, and the entire Academy family."