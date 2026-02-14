US sends more than six tons of medical aid to Venezuela amid diplomatic rapprochements

Published by Virginia Martínez 13 de febrero, 2026

This Friday, a shipment exceeding six tons of medicine and medical supplies arrived from the United States to Venezuela. The operation represents a concrete step in the process of rapprochement between the two countries after years of tension.

The arrival was confirmed by Laura Dogu, U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Caracas, after the official account of the U.S. Embassy in Venezuela on X shared images of the cargo plane and boxes identified with the U.S. flag. In the post, the delivery was described as an effort to "support the recovery of the Venezuelan people" and as the beginning of a series of similar shipments.

Destination of the supplies

Present at the reception was Felix Plasencia, Venezuela's diplomatic representative to Washington. Plasencia expressed gratitude for the assistance and noted that the shipment will be distributed to the country's network of outpatient hospitals.

No details were provided on brands, specific quantities or types of medicines. Dates for further deliveries were also not announced, although Dogu stated that this shipment marks the beginning of a chain of deliveries.

Unlocking of assets and purchases in the U.S. unblocking of the country's assets in the United States as a result of the dialogue with Donald Trump's Administration.

Rodríguez indicated that part of those funds were destined to the purchase of hospital equipment in U.S. territory and that other resources will be used for the electric system and the gas industry.

Oil licenses under control

This same Friday, the U.S. Treasury Department also announced the issuance of two new licenses that reduce certain restrictions for foreign oil companies to operate in Venezuela.

The licenses also grant specific permits to five companies, including Spain's Repsol, albeit under strict control and reporting conditions.

These measures do not remove the general framework of U.S. sanctions, but allow non-Venezuelan companies to start or expand crude oil extraction activities and increase their investment in the country.