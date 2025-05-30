Russell Brand pleads ‘not guilty’ to sexual violence allegations

Published by Carlos Dominguez 30 de mayo, 2025

British comedian, actor and podcaster Russell Brand pleaded "not guilty" to two rape and several sexual assault charges on Friday during a brief hearing before a London court, where he will stand trial on June 3, 2026.

Brand spoke only to defend his innocence before Southwark Crown Court in London.

Brand is charged with the rape of a woman in 1999 in Bournemouth, on the south coast of England, while the other charges relate to events in the Westminster area of central London in 2001, 2004 and 2005, per AFP.

Police opened an investigation in April after The Sunday Times and Channel 4 revealed allegations by four women against the entertainer, one related to a rape and the others with sexual assaults and psychological violence.

"We have authorized the Metropolitan Police to charge Russell Brand over allegations made following the publication of a documentary on Channel 4 in September 2023," the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced in April.

The comedian was released on May 2 on bail.