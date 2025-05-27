Florida sex crimes bust uncovers 26 illegal immigrants off federal radar

Published by Williams Perdomo 27 de mayo, 2025

Authorities reported that a raid in Florida against sex trafficking ended up with at least 255 arrested. It was a nine-day operation in Polk County. Among those arrested are people from different professions including a doctor and a former NFL player.

Along with these details, it was learned that among those arrested there are 36 immigrants. Some of them were not even on the radar of the authorities.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told Fox News Digital that 26 of the undocumented immigrants had not reported to federal authorities, making them untraceable until this operation.

"Twenty-six of them were not even on the federal government's radar. They had snuck in the country and did not check in," Judd explained.

In that regard, the sheriff added that "if those illegal immigrants were not here in this country, then 15% fewer crimes would have been committed."

400 felony records The suspects had a combined 400 felonies and 519 misdemeanors from prior convictions, including premeditated murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery, aggravated battery and sexual assault.

Similarly, it was learned that during the course of the investigation, agents filed 102 felony and 284 misdemeanor charges.

"The online prostitution industry enables traffickers and allows for the continued victimization of those who are being trafficked," Judd highlighted.