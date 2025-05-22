California: Several dead after small plane crashes in a residential area of San Diego

Published by Alejandro Baños 22 de mayo, 2025

A small plane crashed in a residential area of San Diego early Thursday. Authorities reported that several people were killed, although they did not yet make public how many.

"We believe there are several fatalities," Dan Eddy of the San Diego Fire Department said in statements picked up by AFP.

According to images shared by the media, several vehicles that were parked in the area ended up in flames, and a house was practically destroyed.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that the crashed small plane was a Cessna 550.

As soon as the accident occurred, all residents were evacuated.

“This is a tragedy and we stand in solidarity with those affected. We will continue to be present (...) and we will make sure that the affected families, who do not have access to their homes, receive adequate support until they are able to return,” said Todd Gloria, mayor of San Diego, at a press conference.

It is believed that the victims were traveling in the crashed light aircraft and not in the damaged vehicles or homes.