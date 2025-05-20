General Motors temporarily halts exports of several of its models to China

Published by Alejandro Baños 20 de mayo, 2025

General Motors temporarily halted exports of some of its models to China to reform the platform it uses to send these vehicles to the Asian giant.

Specifically, the factory based in Detroit, Michigan reported that its decision affects exports of the Chevrolet Tahoe and the GMC Yukon, without ruling out other models.

The platform he refers to that General Motors is going to reform is Durant Guild, used by the manufacturer to ship domestically made vehicles to China.

"Due to significant changes to economic conditions, we have decided to restructure The Durant Guild and correspondingly optimize GM China’s operations," the factory said in statements collected by Reuters.

Still, General Motors ruled out the possibility of completely halting its China operations, assuring that it is "committed to continued development in the Chinese market and to driving joint venture success with our partners."

All employees and dealers received an internal communication last week detailing this operation.

In April, one of General Motors' main rivals within the automotive industry, Ford Motor Company, halted its exports to China due to the trade war waged between Washington, D. C., and Beijing.