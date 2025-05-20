'Donkeys, Nazis and uneducated': Calamaro lashes out at the anti-bullfighting people who booed his concert

Published by Juan Peña 20 de mayo, 2025

Argentine artist Calamaro once again criticized anti-bullfighting activists who booed his defense of workers affected by Colombia's bullfighting ban.

"Nazi animalists like a bunch of resentful, uneducated bigots," as Andres Calamaro has described them in a new post on social networks, booed the singer when he spoke in support of workers in the industry.

This provoked the anger of the Argentine, who ended his concert and, without another word, walked off the stage—leaving his fans in suspense. “If the only deranged argument against the existence of bullfighting is some heretical pity for animals, then stop eating meat and call yourselves vegans,” the singer wrote in a post published Monday on his Instagram account.

"In short, Nazi animalists are fearful and donkeys, ignorant people who think they kiss the sky like Jimi Hendrix in Foxy Lady. The truth is that they are ignorant crawlers who believe they belong to a legion of angels," he added in his message, written in the characteristic sardonic tone of Argentines.

The singer, considered a pillar of Spanish-American rock, is famous for his eloquent and provocative tone. The discography of more than four decades of Calamaro, openly bullfighting lover, includes in its lyrics and aesthetics to the bullfighting tradition with some famous songs like Me arde, Buena suerte, Soy tuyo or Media Verónica.

The singer, considered a pillar of Latin American rock, is known for his eloquent and provocative tone. With a career spanning over four decades, Calamaro—an outspoken admirer of bullfighting—has incorporated the bullfighting tradition into both the lyrics and aesthetic of his music, including in well-known songs like Me arde, Buena suerte, Soy tuyo, and Media Verónica.

Calamaro's concert schedule will continue in Colombia until May 31, in cities such as Barranquilla, Bogota, Manizales and on May 23 at La Macarena in Medellin, another bullring turned cultural venue.

The Colombian anti-bullfighting law, considered an achievement of the left in one of the countries with the longest bullfighting tradition in the Americas, will come into force in two years. Colombia joined the list of countries that prohibit it in the region, as well as Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay and Guatemala.