Trump wants 'major investigation' into celebrity endorsement of Kamala Harris

Published by Diane Hernández 20 de mayo, 2025

On Monday, President Donald Trump called for a "major investigation" into Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, and other celebrities whom he accuses of receiving millions of dollars to support his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, in the 2024 election.

Although the Republican did not present any evidence on his Truth Social network, he claimed, for example, that the Crazy in Love singer was paid millions for appearing at a Harris rally last October.

"Beyoncé was paid $11,000,000 to get on stage, quickly endorse KAMALA, and leave to a chorus of loud boos for not performing, NOT ONE SINGLE SONG," the mogul claimed six months after his election victory. The Democrat's team has denied it.

Beyoncé and her song 'Freedom' in the Democrat campaign

At the time Beyoncé said she was not at the rally as a politician, but "as a mother who cares deeply about the world." The American artist authorized the use of her song Freedom, an anthem to freedom, for the Democratic campaign.

The president announced that he intends to "call for a major investigation into this matter."

"Candidates are not allowed to pay for ENDORSEMENTS, which is what Kamala did under the pretense of paying for entertainment," he said. In his view, the Democrat was trying to "artificially boost her small crowd. THAT’S ILLEGAL."

Celebrity endorsement of Harris

In her bid for the presidency, Harris had the presence of other stars such as Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift, Bono and Oprah Winfrey.

The latter has defended the $1 million payment to her production company by Harris' campaign team to cover expenses associated with hosting the presidential candidate at a rally in September.

This Monday, Trump also accused Harris of paying rocker Springsteen to perform at a campaign rally in Georgia weeks before the election.

Also last week the Republican mogul lashed out at Springsteen. He said of him that he is a "nasty cretin" with a face wrinkled like a "raisin" and "dumb as a rock," after the legendary musician criticized him during a European tour.

He also lashed out at Taylor Swift, reigniting a multi-year "battle" and claiming that the pop star's popularity had been diminished by him.