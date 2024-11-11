Kamala Harris’ campaign paid Oprah Winfrey $1 million

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 10 de noviembre, 2024

Kamala Harris campaigned with multiple celebrities and received their endorsements in an attempt to defeat Donald Trump. Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and Robert Downey Jr., among many others, made videos of support and were even present at Harris' rallies. One of her strongest supporters was Oprah Winfrey, who, according to a Washington Examiner investigation, cashed in $1 million from Harris' campaign.

Harris consistently outraised Trump in fundraising, even raising $1 billion.

As the cited media outlet reported, part of that money went to pay Winfrey after a town hall organized in September. They cite a $1 million payment to Harpo Productions, Winfrey's company.

The popular host also appeared alongside the Democratic candidate in Philadelphia just days before the presidential election. "We don't get to sit this one out. If we don't show up tomorrow, it is entirely possible that we will not have the opportunity to ever cast a ballot again," Winfrey said at the event.

The article also mentioned a major expense for the podcast appearance, "Call Her Daddy," with Alex Cooper. A source claims the Harris campaign spent "six figures" to build a recording set.

However, the destination of the investment does not seem to be entirely clear. "The interview came out in October and was reportedly filmed in a hotel room in Washington, DC," the cited media outlet added.

"Money can't buy love or a good candidate," political strategist Brad Todd told the Washington Examiner.

"Advertising is a pretty important source of information for swing voters. It no doubt matters, but it’s not enough. It doesn’t matter if you have the wrong message and it’s not delivered in a compelling way. What her campaign was missing was any effort to break with the unpopular administration she has been a part of," he added.

The campaign also featured several musical shows in the home stretch, including artists such as Jon Bon Jovi, Christina Aguilera, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga, all in key states.