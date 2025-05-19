Joe Biden grateful for "love and support" after his cancer diagnosis

Published by Diane Hernández 19 de mayo, 2025

Ex-President Joe Bidenexpressed his gratitude to the American people on Monday for their "love and support" following reports that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

"Cancer affects all of us. Like many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places," Biden, 82, posted on X, with a photograph of him and his wife Jill Biden. "Thank you for lifting us up with love and support," he added.

The Democrat is suffering from a cancer that has spread to his bones, his personal office said in a statement Sunday.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was evaluated after a new prostate nodule was detected, following increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with bone metastasis," read the official message.

The confirmation of the diagnosis generated an immediate wave of reactions, with multiple messages of support from fellow politicians. President Donald Trump was one of the first to speak out publicly.