Biden receives multiple messages of support following his cancer diagnosis, as accusations of a cover-up emerge

18 de mayo, 2025

The confirmation of ex-president Joe Biden's advanced prostate cancer diagnosis with bone metastasis has generated an immediate wave of reactions, with multiple messages of support from fellow politicians.

President Donald Trump was one of the first to speak out publicly:

"Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

Meanwhile, some Democratic voices, including New York Mayor Eric Adams, expressed solidarity with Biden.

"I hope all Americans join me in sending him and his family prayers as they navigate the road ahead with this medical team. We are all hoping for a speedy recovery," Adams said.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also added to the messages.

"President Biden is a man of deep faith and extraordinary resilience. Chasten and I are keeping him, and the entire Biden family, in our prayers for strength and healing," Buttigieg said.

There was also support from Republican quarters.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio sent a message: "Jeanette and I are united in prayer for the Biden Family during this difficult time."

Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar wished the former Democratic president "strength, healing, and a full recovery."

Accusations of a cover-up against Democrats

However, not all reactions were of empathy and solidarity for the former president.

Conservative activist Laura Loomer, who for some time has been pushing theories about Biden's physical and mental deterioration, claimed that the diagnosis had been deliberately covered up during the election season.

"As I reported several months ago, Biden has been terminally ill for a long time. It’s just been kept a secret. Terminal means 6 months to 1 year to live. Of course, there’s always outliers. But in July of 2024, I reported on his terminal illness diagnosis," Loomer said.

Joe Biden has been diagnosed with Prostate Cancer.



As I reported several months ago, Biden has been terminally ill for a long time.



Conservative commentator Tim Pool followed suit, accusing Democrats of covering up the disease.

"Joe Biden has Cancer with metastasis to the bone. This is considered advanced. If he had the best medical care and screenings for 4 years they'd have found it and it means he's likely had it since before dropping out. Democrats knew," Pool said.