South Carolina Supreme Court overturns Alex Murdaugh's double murder conviction, orders new trial

Published by Williams Perdomo 13 de mayo, 2026

The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the double-murder conviction of attorney Alex Murdaugh.

As reported by WTOC, the court unanimously concluded that Rebecca Hill, a Colleton County court clerk, improperly influenced during Murdaugh's trial in 2023, prejudicing him before jurors began their deliberations.

In that regard, it was learned that Hill, an elected official responsible for conducting the trial and watching over the jury, made comments that the justices described as inappropriate. Among them, she warned the jurors not to be swayed by the evidence presented by Murdaugh's defense, asked them to pay attention to her demeanor and movements before testifying, and suggested that deliberations not go on too long.

The ruling described Hill's statements as "outrageous and inadmissible," finding that they amounted to virtually asking the jury for a conviction against the defendant. In addition, the justices noted that the impact of those commentswas all the more serious because Hill held a public office elected by the citizenry.