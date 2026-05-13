South Carolina Supreme Court overturns Alex Murdaugh's double murder conviction, orders new trial
The court unanimously concluded that Colleton County Court Clerk Rebecca Hill improperly influenced during the attorney's 2023 trial, prejudicing him before jurors began their deliberations.
The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the double-murder conviction of attorney Alex Murdaugh.
As reported by WTOC, the court unanimously concluded that Rebecca Hill, a Colleton County court clerk, improperly influenced during Murdaugh's trial in 2023, prejudicing him before jurors began their deliberations.
In that regard, it was learned that Hill, an elected official responsible for conducting the trial and watching over the jury, made comments that the justices described as inappropriate. Among them, she warned the jurors not to be swayed by the evidence presented by Murdaugh's defense, asked them to pay attention to her demeanor and movements before testifying, and suggested that deliberations not go on too long.
The ruling described Hill's statements as "outrageous and inadmissible," finding that they amounted to virtually asking the jury for a conviction against the defendant. In addition, the justices noted that the impact of those commentswas all the more serious because Hill held a public office elected by the citizenry.
Alex Murdaugh, convicted of murder
The jury decided in just three hours on his guilt. The prestigious former South Carolina lawyer's wife, Margaret, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, were found dead in June 2021 near their family property. Authorities determined that both Margaret and Paul were struck by several gunshots.
Dozens of witnesses testified during the trial, in which Murdaugh, 54, adamantly denied his guilt. Despite there being little direct evidence of the crime, such as direct witnesses or bodily signs of the shootings; the state based its prosecution on a video showing the former lawyer at the scene of the crime that night despite his statements to the contrary.