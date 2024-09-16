Trump says he hates Taylor Swift just days after she announced her endorsement of Kamala Harris

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 15 de septiembre, 2024

Donald Trump publicly expressed his disdain for pop star Taylor Swift after she announced her support for Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

In an Instagram post, the 34-year-old singer praised Harris and announced that she would vote for her in the upcoming election. "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," she said shortly after a tense debate between Harris and Trump.

Shortly after that, the former president took to his Truth Social platform, where he bluntly stated, "I hate Taylor Swift!" without giving further context.

Trump previously noted that he was not surprised by Swift's endorsement of Harris. "It was just a question of time. She's a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she'll probably pay a price for it (…) in the marketplace," he said.

In the past, Trump has been teasing and sharing AI-generated images showing Swift dressed as Uncle Sam, accompanied by the message, "Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump." He also posted deepfakes of young people wearing T-shirts that read "Swifties for Trump" and commented, "I accept."

Swift later revealed that these Trump posts influenced her decision to go public with her endorsement of Harris, noting on Instagram, "It really sparked my fears around AI and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter."