Donald Trump's rating more positive than Taylor Swift's among voters

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 20 de septiembre, 2024

Taylor Swift's image has been deteriorating ever since she publicly endorsed Kamala Harris. According to a survey conducted by the New York Times, Philadelphia Inquirer and Siena College, 44% of voters have a favorable opinion of the artist after backing the Democratic nominee compared to 34% who gave her an unfavorable rating.

This rating is comparable to the candidate she refuses to vote for in November. The poll reflected that Donald Trump has a favorability rating of 47%, slightly higher than that Swift.

Logically, Democrats view Swift more favorably than Republicans. The singer, known for hits like Shake It Off (2014), has a positive favorability rating among 70% of Harris' voters, compared to just 23% of Trump supporters.

Just after the first debate between the two leading presidential candidates concluded, Swift confirmed her support for the Democrat. "I'm voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for rights and causes that I think need a warrior to stand up for them. I believe she is a strong and talented leader, and I believe we can accomplish much more in this country if we are guided by calm and not chaos," she posted on social media.

A few days later, Trump took to his platform, Truth Social, to express his disdain for the artist: "I hate Taylor Swift!!!" According to the poll, Swift's endorsement of Harris was met with indifference among voters.