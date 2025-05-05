Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial begins in New York City

Published by Juan Peña 5 de mayo, 2025

The trial against rapper and music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs begins Monday in New York City, following months of preliminary hearings and years of investigation. Combs faces multiple allegations related to sexual misconduct and is accused of being involved in a scheme of exploitation.

As reported by agencies stationed outside the courthouse, Diddy arrived shortly after 9 a.m. EDT, wearing dark glasses. Combs smiled and hugged his lawyers as he entered U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian's courtroom.

This Monday, a jury of peers will be selected in the Manhattan courtroom to participate in the full trial. The judge has personally questioned each prospective juror. From this group, a list of 12 jurors and six alternates will be chosen.

The jury will remain anonymous, a common practice in high-profile trials where jurors could be subject to threats or harassment if their identities were disclosed.

Combs, who has been in jail since September, pleaded not guilty once again last week, rejecting a plea deal with the prosecution that would have required him to plead guilty. If convicted, the former global star, pivotal in the rise of hip-hop, could face life in prison.

Combs' defense team asserts that the rapper will vigorously fight in court to prove his innocence. However, in March, one of his lawyers unexpectedly withdrew from the case, offering no further details. The lawyer only stated that he could not continue "under any circumstances."

Locke up since September Combs is currently incarcerated at the New York Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, a facility notorious for its harsh conditions.



The MDC has earned a reputation for housing high-profile inmates, particularly those from the business or entertainment world. Combs isn't the only celebrity locked up at the MDC—his cellmate is Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange. Bankman-Fried is serving a 25-year sentence after being convicted of wire fraud, securities fraud, and money laundering following the collapse of his company.



The MDC has also housed several other infamous figures, including Ghislaine Maxwell, the former partner of financier Jeffrey Epstein. Before her transfer to a federal facility in Tallahassee, Maxwell spent several months at the MDC.



Additionally, rapper Ja Rule (Jeffrey Atkins) served nearly two years at the MDC between 2012 and 2013 for tax evasion. R. Kelly, convicted of multiple sex offenses, also spent part of his 31-year sentence at the MDC before being moved to Butner Medium Correctional Facility.

Sexual exploitation and racketeering scheme

Sean "Diddy" Combs faces federal trial in New York on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. The allegations include operating a criminal ring that coerced women to engage in sexual acts, often under the influence of drugs or threats, some of which were recorded for blackmail. He is also accused of transferring people between states for the purpose of prostitution, kidnapping, forced labor, bribery, and illegal carrying of weapons.

"Among the more than 120 civil complaints is one from his ex-partner, Cassie Ventura, who accuses him of physical and sexual abuse during their relationship. A video released by CNN in 2024 showed Combs assaulting Ventura in a hotel.

In addition to the criminal charges, Combs faces multiple civil sexual assault lawsuits, some involving alleged underage victims. One lawsuit claims Combs assaulted a 16-year-old boy at a party in the Hamptons in 1998.