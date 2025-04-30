Published by Juan Peña 30 de abril, 2025

A man has opened fire and wounded another in the central New York square of Times Square. After this, the shooter and his cronies fled.

Police caught up with them hours later and arrested three young men in connection with the incident.

The injured, a 29-year-old man, according to information from the New York Post, has been transported to Bellevue Hospital with an arm wound. He is a street food vendor who got into an argument with the group of youths in the wee hours of the morning.

The shooting broke out between Seventh Avenue and West 47th Street, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD). It happened in the early morning, around 5 a.m. local time.

According to witnesses interviewed by the New York Post, the shooting began after a group of people were arguing in the vicinity of Times Square. About five shots were heard in the square.