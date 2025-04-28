Former 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Jiggly Caliente dies at age 44

Although the cause of death was not detailed, family members reported days earlier that a "serious health setback" had occurred due to an infection, which led to "the loss of most of her right leg."

Published by Virginia Martínez 28 de abril, 2025 Drag star Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known as Jiggly Caliente, passed away on Sunday at the age of 44. The performer's family confirmed the news in a statement but did not provide details on the cause of death. "Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light," relatives wrote. "Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jiggly Caliente (@jigglycalienteofficial)

Caliente rose to fame during the fourth season of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2012, a televised drag performance competition. In 2022, Jiggly became a judge on the Philippine version of the show, the country where the artist was born and lived for nearly a decade before moving to the United States. Caliente also had a recurring role on FX's Pose series.

Days before reporting the death, those close to Caliente revealed a "serious health setback" over the past month: "Due to a severe infection, she was hospitalized and, as a result, has undergone the loss of most of her right leg." All public engagements were canceled, including new episodes of Drag Race Philippines. "Her recovery will be extensive."