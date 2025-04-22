Live: Vatican releases first images of Pope Francis' coffin and announces funeral date
Pope Francis' funeral will take place on Saturday at 10H00 (08H00 GMT) at the Vatican, before his burial that same day in Rome's Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica.
The remains of Pope Francis are currently in the chapel of the Santa Marta residence, where the first American pontiff died early Monday.
Pope Francis' funeral to take place on Saturday
The funeral of Pope Francis will take place on Saturday at 10H00 (08H00 GMT) at the Vatican, before his burial that same day in the Basilica Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome. The information was confirmed by the Holy See.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, located in front of the homonymous basilica and where the first Latin American pontiffmade his last public appearance on Easter Sunday.
Vatican publishes first images after pope's death.
The Vatican released Tuesday the first images of the lifeless body of Pope Francis, before a first meeting of cardinals to decide the date of his funeral to which world leaders such as Donald Trump or Volodimir Zelenski plan to attend.
The images, taken Monday, show the first Latin American pope inside his coffin in the chapel of the Santa Marta residence, dressed in a red chasuble and white miter, holding a rosary in his hands.Two Swiss guards escort him.