Live: Vatican releases first images of Pope Francis' coffin and announces funeral date

Published by Williams Perdomo 22 de abril, 2025

The remains of Pope Francis are currently in the chapel of the Santa Marta residence, where the first American pontiff died early Monday.

04:49 am Pope Francis' funeral to take place on Saturday The funeral of Pope Francis will take place on Saturday at 10H00 (08H00 GMT) at the Vatican, before his burial that same day in the Basilica Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome. The information was confirmed by the Holy See.



The funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, located in front of the homonymous basilica and where the first Latin American pontiffmade his last public appearance on Easter Sunday.