Live Action claims Planned Parenthood gives testosterone to minors without parental consent

Just The News / Misty Severi 8 de mayo, 2025

Live Action investigation released Wednesday showed that some Planned Parenthood facilities will prescribe testosterone treatments for minors with gender dysphoria without parental consent, and limited evaluations.

An undercover investigator for the nonprofit called several Planned Parenthood locations in multiple states, posing as a 16-year-old, and found that some of the locations said she did not need parental consent if she was 16 or older. Another said she had to bring a parent, but the parent could leave the room at some point in the consultation.

The investigator also found Planned Parenthood did not need to conduct any mental health screening, or proof that one was done, and even prescribed gender-affirming drugs to patients at the end of their first session.

The nonprofit slammed Planned Parenthood in a press statement, claiming that its decisions to prescribe testosterone were "irreversibly damaging minors."

"Today, Live Action released disturbing undercover reporting that proves Planned Parenthood is irreversibly damaging minors with cross-sex hormones in service of their radical gender agenda," the nonprofit said. "This is not healthcare. This is the exploitation of vulnerable young people. And it is happening at Planned Parenthood clinics that receive over $700 million in taxpayer funding every year."

Live Action urged parents to call on Congress to defund Planned Parenthood, which is also known for its pro-choice stance and carrying out abortions. The group also secured a billboard in Times Square that called for its defunding.

Planned Parenthood has not publicly commented on the investigation so far.

Misty Severi is a news reporter for Just The News.



© Just The News