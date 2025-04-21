The world reacts to the death of Pope Francis

Published by Alejandro Baños 21 de abril, 2025

The international community reacted immediately to the death of Pope Francis. The Vatican reported the death of the supreme pontiff this Monday, April 21, 2025.

One of the first to convey his condolences was J.D. Vance. "I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul," said the vice president, who was the last international public figure to meet with the Supreme Pontiff. A meeting that took place this Easter Sunday.

For its part, the White House published images of President Donald Trump and Vance with Pope Francis.

Europe

From Europe, some leaders such as the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni; the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sanchez; the chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz; and the president of France, Emmanuel Macron; sent their messages.

"Pope Francis has returned to the Father's house. This news grieves us deeply, because he leaves us a great man and a great pastor. I had the privilege of enjoying his friendship, his advice and his teachings, which never failed even in moments of trial and suffering. In the meditations on the Way of the Cross, he reminded us of the power of the gift, which makes everything bloom anew and is able to reconcile what in the eyes of man is irreconcilable. And he asked the world, once again, for the courage to change course, to walk a path that "does not destroy, but cultivates, repairs and safeguards. We will walk in this direction, to seek the path of peace, pursue the common good and build a more just and equitable society. His teaching and his legacy will not be lost. We greet the Holy Father with a heart full of sadness, but we know that he is now in the peace of the Lord," Meloni said.

"I mourn the passing of Pope Francis. His commitment to peace, social justice and the most vulnerable leaves a profound legacy. May he rest in peace," underlined Sanchez.

"With the death of Pope Francis, the Catholic Church and the world lose an advocate for the weak, a reconciling and a warm-hearted person. I greatly appreciated his clear view of the challenges we face. My sympathies go out to the religious community worldwide," Scholz said.

"From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis has wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest of the poor. To unite people with one another and with nature. May this hope be unceasingly resurrected beyond him. My wife and I send our thoughts to all Catholics and to the world in mourning," Macron said.

The President of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, also offered her condolences to all Catholics on the death of Pope Francis: "Today, the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis. He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate. My thoughts are with all who feel this profound loss. May they find solace in the idea that Pope Francis’ legacy will continue to guide us all toward a more just, peaceful and compassionate world."

For their part, the British royal family sent words of condolence via their X profile. While the prime minister, Keir Starmer, applauded the pope's "tireless efforts" "to make a more just world."

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, mourned the death of Pope Francis.

"Millions of people around the world are mourning the tragic news of Pope Francis’s passing. His life was devoted to God, to people, and to the Church. He knew how to give hope, ease suffering through prayer, and foster unity. He prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians. We grieve together with Catholics and all Christians who looked to Pope Francis for spiritual support. Eternal memory!," told Zelenskyy.

America

The main leaders of the South American continent lamented the death of the supreme pontiff. One of the first to do so was the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, who issued a statement on the matter.

"The Office of the President regrets the passing of Pope Francis, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who became, in 2013, the first Argentine to lead the Catholic Church and guide it with dedication and love from the Vatican.

The Argentine Republic, a country with a long Catholic tradition and the homeland of Pope Francis, deeply mourns the departure of His Holiness and extends its condolences to the Bergoglio family. The President of the Nation stands in solidarity with all those who profess the Catholic faith and who found in the Holy Father a spiritual leader.

President Javier Milei highlights Pope Francis' tireless efforts to protect life from conception, promote interfaith dialogue, and bring spiritual and virtuous living closer to the youth. He also values Pope Francis' commitment to introducing austerity within the Holy See through his pastoral gestures."

Middle East, Russia and Asia

From Israel, President Isaac Herzog stressed of Pope Francis that he was a "man of faith" who made "a call for peace in a troubled world."

"I send my deepest condolences to the Christian world and especially the Christian communities in Israel - the Holy Land - on the loss of their great spiritual father, His Holiness Pope Francis. A man of deep faith and boundless compassion, he dedicated his life to uplifting the poor and calling for peace in a troubled world. He rightly saw great importance in fostering strong ties with the Jewish world and in advancing interfaith dialogue as a path toward greater understanding and mutual respect. I truly hope that his prayers for peace in the Middle East and for the safe return of the hostages will soon be answered. May his memory continue to inspire acts of kindness, unity, and hope," Herzog said.

The Palestinian Authority also issued a brief statement, picked up by AFP. Its president, Mahmoud Abbas, defined Pope Francis as "a faithful friend of the Palestinian people." And the president of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, pointed out that the supreme pontiff was "a voice of peace, love and compassion."

In statements reported by AFP, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the pope was the "defender of the highest values of humanism and justice," while his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, remarked that he was "a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage."

"Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope. I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace," said Modi.