Tariffs: Trump announces "full and comprehensive" trade deal with UK

Published by Israel Duro 8 de mayo, 2025

Donald Trump confirmed on social media that he has reached a "full and comprehensive" trade deal with the United Kingdom. It is the first to be announced since the start of the trade war, and the president said that there are "many other deals, which are in serious stages of negotiation, to follow!"

Although the official announcement was scheduled for 10.00 am (Eastern time), Trump confirmed what was an open secret a few hours earlier from his Truth Social account.

"It is a great honor that the UK is our FIRST announcement"

According to Trump, "the agreement with the United Kingdom is a "full and comprehensive" agreement that "will cement the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come."

Although the terms of the treaty between the two countries have not yet been specified, the president did note that he considered it "an honor" that the first agreement announced was precisely with the country governed by Labor's Keir Starmer: "Because of our long time history and allegiance together, it is a great honor to have the United Kingdom as our FIRST announcement."