California: at least one student killed, two injured in high school stabbing

Published by Williams Perdomo 8 de mayo, 2025

California authorities reported that one teenager was killed and two others were injured during a stabbing that occurred in front of Santa Ana High School.

The event occurred Wednesday afternoon and the suspects remain at large.

"SAPD officers, along with Santa Ana School Police, have established a perimeter in the area in an effort to locate the outstanding suspects," police said in a brief statement.

Similarly, authorities explained that the injured were transported to a medical center.

In addition, it was learned that after-school programs and sports activities were canceled. Officials indicated the school would make crisis counselors available Thursday.

The school district also detailed that it would increase the presence of Santa Ana School Police in and around the school and surrounding area on Thursday.

"We are committed to providing a safe, caring, and supportive environment for all students and staff. We will continue to share updates as they become available. Thank you for your continued support and compassion," the school district highlighted.