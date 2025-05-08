Inter Milan-PSG: the unprecedented Champions League final

Published by Alejandro Baños 8 de mayo, 2025

The final of the UEFA Champions League 2024/2025 is set to be contested. The battle for the prestigious title, scheduled to take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on May 31, promises to be a thrilling showdown. Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, who secured their spots in the final after defeating FC Barcelona and Arsenal, respectively, in the semifinals, are ready to go head-to-head for European football's top honor.

PSG made the most of their 1-0 victory (0-1) at the Emirates Stadium in London in the first leg of the semifinals, thanks to an outstanding performance from Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Under the guidance of Spanish coach Luis Enrique Martínez, the French side won the second leg 2-1 at home at the Parc des Princes. Goals from Spaniard Fabian Ruiz (27') and Moroccan Achraf Hakimi (72') sealed the win, while Bukayo Saka (76') gave Arsenal a brief hope with a goal. However, the Gunners ultimately fell short, unable to score the two goals needed to force extra time."

Paris Saint-Germain will face Inter Milan, led by Italian coach Simone Inzaghi, in the final. The Italians reached this stage after a memorable knockout tie against FC Barcelona. In the first leg, played at the Stadio Olimpico Lluís Companys—Barcelona’s temporary home while Camp Nou undergoes renovations—the Italians secured a valuable draw (3-3)keeping their hopes alive against a slightly superior team. The second leg at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza was another classic. The match ended 3-3 once again after 90 minutes, but it was in extra time that the scales tipped in Inter’s favor, with Davide Frattesi scoring the decisive goal in the 99th minute. Lautaro Martínez (21'), Hakan Calhanoglu (45+1'), and Francesco Acerbi (90+3') found the back of the net for Inter during regular time, while Barcelona’s goals came from Eric Garcia (54'), Dani Olmo (60'), and Raphinha (87')."

An unprecedented final

This Champions League final will be unprecedented, not only because these two teams have never faced off in the battle for the title, but also because they have never met before in European football's premier competition.

They have faced each other five times, with four of those encounters being friendly matches and the other taking place in a minor competition like the International Champions Cup. The overall record favors PSG, with three wins, one draw, and one loss.

Inter and PSG's paths to the Final

To reach the fight for the Champions League trophy, both Inter Milan and PSG had to overcome tough opponents. In this edition of the Champions League, featuring the new Swiss system format, the two teams finished the first phase in very different ways. Inter Milan secured fourth place in the standings, advancing directly to the round of 16. PSG, on the other hand, had to go through the play-in round to qualify for the top 16, finishing fifteenth in the rankings.

Simone Inzaghi and Luis Enrique MartínezVOZ/Cordon Press.

In the first phase, Inter Milan posted a record of six wins, one draw, and one loss. In the round of 16, the Italians comfortably overcame Feyenoord (Netherlands), and in the quarterfinals, they defeated Bayern Munich (Germany), who are hosting this season's Champions League final, before facing Barcelona in the semifinals. Overall, Inter Milan has accumulated ten wins, three draws and one loss, with 26 goals scored and 11 goals conceded.

For their part, PSG gradually found their rhythm. In the first round, they struggled, finishing with a record of four wins, one draw, and three losses, highlighting internal issues within the team. However, from the play-in onwards, they grew stronger. The French side dominated Stade Brest (France) and then triumphed over Liverpool (England) in a penalty shootout, despite being considered underdogs. In the quarterfinals, they overcame Aston Villa (England) before eliminating Arsenal. Their record in this edition stands at ten wins, one draw, and five losses, with 33 goals scored and 15 conceded.

Lautaro Martínez and Ousmane Dembélé

The final will be a battle, position by position, player by player, and coach by coach. However, all eyes will be on two players—the stars of each team: Lautaro Martínez and Ousmane Dembélé.

Lautaro Martínez and Ousmane DembéléVOZ/Cordon Press.

The Argentine striker, as captain of Inter Milan, will bear the responsibility of leading the Italians in their quest for glory. Martínez's performance this season has been exceptional, with 22 goals and seven assists in 48 games. The 27-year-old's grit and determination—hallmarks of Argentine soccer—will be crucial for Inter as they look to conquer the title.

On the other side stands Dembélé. The French winger, who is about to turn 28, has emerged as PSG's star player following Kylian Mbappé's departure last summer. He is likely having the best season of his career, with 33 goals and 13 assists in 46 games so far. The Frenchman's speed and intelligence will pose a significant threat to Inter on May 31.

Apart from Martínez and Dembélé, there will be other notable names on the pitch at Allianz Arena. Players like Hakan Calhanoglu, Denzel Dumfries, Yann Sommer, Nicolo Barella, Alessandro Bastoni, and Marcus Thuram represent Inter's strength. On the French side, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Bradley Barcola will serve as key players.

Inter and PSG's track record

The two teams have very different track records in the Champions League. Inter Milan boasts an impressive history, having won three titles (1963/1964, 1964/1965, and 2009/2010) and reached six finals. In addition to their victories, they also contested the finals in the 1966/1967, 1971/1972, and 2022/2023 seasons. In their most recent attempt, they were defeated by Manchester City (England), while their last title came after a win over Bayern Munich. That victorious squad was managed by Portuguese José Mourinho and included key players such as Argentine Javier Zanetti, Diego Milito, Cameroonian Samuel Eto'o, and Dutchman Wesley Sneijder.

Inter Milan, 2009/2010 Champions League championCordon Press.

Only six teams have more Champions League titles than Inter Milan: Real Madrid (15), AC Milan (seven), Bayern Munich (six), Liverpool (six), FC Barcelona (five), and Ajax (four). Manchester United also have three, tying with the Italians' impressive total.

On the other side of the field is PSG, who have never won the Champions League. The French club has only reached one final so far, in the 2019/2020 season, where they were defeated by Bayern Munich. Once again, they have the opportunity to add their name to the list of winners and become the second French team, alongside Olympique Marseille, to lift the Champions trophy.