British media reports claim that police in Australia, where the incident allegedly took place, did not record any incident like the one described by Giuffre.

Virginia Giuffre in “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein”Cordon Press.

Published by Santiago Ospital 1 de abril, 2025 Virginia Giuffre, one of the victims of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring, shared on social media that she had suffered kidney failure due to a life-threatening accident on the road: "They’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology." Accompanying her court cases with appearances in the media, books and documentaries, Giuffre became one of the best-known whistleblowers of the Epstein case. Last year, her name resounded again internationally, when documents from a complaint she filed in 2015 against Ghislaine Maxwell, the financier's romantic partner and accomplice, were declassified. The publication led to speculation about a (non-existent) client list, and clarifications about the mention of figures such as Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, as well as fake news about Tom Hanks and Jimmy Kimmel. "This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can," Giuffre wrote in a post on Sunday. "I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes," she added. "Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless you all xx Virginia." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virginia Roberts (@virginiarobertsrising11)

The complainant's latest posts show that she is living in Australia. At the beginning of March she was allegedly in the city of Perth. According to The Guardian and the BBC, local police reported a "minor crash" between a bus and a car in the north of the city on March 24 at around 3 p.m. Despite confirming the collision, which is said to have caused "approximately A$2,000 worth of damage" to the car, the authorities denied that there were any serious casualties. They also stated that the driver was a 41-year-old woman, Giuffre's age.

Giuffre's representative Dini von Mueffling assured The Independent that she was receiving treatment following a "serious accident." "She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending."

Virginia Giuffre (middle), with Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell.PA/Cordon Press.

"Virginia my daughter, I love you and praying for you to get the correct treatment to live a long and healthy life," wrote an account under her father's name, Sky Roberts. "If there is anything in this world I can do to help you, please let me know. My spirit is with you now and holding your hand."

Epstein was found dead in prison while awaiting trial for trafficking and conspiracy in August 2019. Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022. Another of the young woman's high-profile defendants was Prince Andrew, to whom the pair introduced Giuffre. The member of the British royal family reached an out-of-court settlement with the complainant, for a financial amount that was kept secret.