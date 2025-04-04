Trump unveils his golden visa from the Air Force One Fox News screenshot.

Published by Carlos Dominguez 4 de abril, 2025

Donald Trump showed an example Thursday of the new Golden Card that will make it easier to acquire U.S. citizenship for $5 million.

"Do you know what it is?" asked Trump as he held up the card. "It's the gold card, the Trump card," the president told the media.

"For $5 million, it can be yours."

According to Fox 4, the card the president showed to reporters was inscribed with the phrase "The Trump Card" as well as his image and signature. Also, the document is marked with the purchase price of $5 million.

The card is part of a program through which foreign investors can expedite the process of obtaining their citizenship.

This program is similar to the EB-5 visa, which the U.S. started in 1990 to encourage job creation and new investments.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has said that all applicants would be subject to close scrutiny and suggested that revenue from the program could be used to reduce the national debt.

Also, Lutnick noted that 1,000 cards had been purchased to date, representing $5 billion.