Brown University could lose more than $500 million in federal funding over antisemitism allegations

Published by Sabrina Martin 3 de abril, 2025

Brown University could face the suspension of $510 million in federal grants and contracts because of allegations of antisemitism on its campus, becoming the fifth known university to face a potentially serious loss of federal funds, according to The New York Times.

In an e-mail to campus leaders, the university's chancellor, Frank Doyle, informed them of rumors that have circulated about the possible suspension of federal funding earmarked for research grants. Although the university clarified that there is no concrete evidence to support the threatened funding cut, the consequences would be significant should it materialize. In its fiscal year 2024, Brown received approximately $184 million in federal support.

Government steps up pressure on elite universities

This announcement adds to previous actions taken against other universities, such as Columbia, the University of Pennsylvania, Harvard and Princeton, which have faced cancellations or reviews of millions in funding. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon has defended these actions, arguing that public funding is a "privilege" that can be withdrawn if universities do not comply with civil rights regulations.

Columbia was the first university affected when the government canceled $400 million in federal funding on March 7.

Brown's case follows the creation of a federal antisemitism task force, which initially identified 10 universities to investigate in February and then expanded the list to 60. The administration has justified these actions by citing allegations that the universities failed to adequately protect Jewish students and faculty during the pro-Hamas protests that took place in 2023 and 2024.