Elon Musk condemns 'domestic terrorism' after the wave of attacks against Tesla and calls for going after those who finance and organize these acts

Published by Sabrina Martin 1 de abril, 2025

Elon Musk described the attacks targeting Tesla vehicles, showrooms and charging stations as "wide-scale domestic terrorism." The tycoon also urged authorities to identify those responsible for organizing and funding these acts of vandalism.

In an interview, Musk expressed his growing concern over the violence against Tesla, which has been on the rise in several regions. He stressed that investigations should focus on the organizers, not just the executors. "This is fundamentally a case of terrorism. It's wide-scale domestic terrorism with the purpose of intimidation, and it's harming innocent people. It's really terrible," he declared.

Musk stressed that while the attackers are the "foot soldiers" who throw Molotov cocktails, the real priority should be to go after the "generals," i.e., those who finance and organize the attacks.

Increase in coordinated attacks and demonstrations

Reports of vandalism targeting Tesla have ranged from minor damage, such as scratching and graffiti, to serious incidents such as arson and shooting at company vehicles. Last weekend, the decentralized Tesla Takedown movement organized a "Global Day of Action," with protests at more than 500 company locations around the world.

Authorities step up investigations

Musk assured that the federal government already has information on some of the organizers of the attacks and stressed that the president has made it clear that action will be taken against those responsible. "The president has made it very clear that we're going to go after those that are paying and organizing these violent attacks," he commented.

The FBI has formed a special task force to investigate the incidents in response to the increase in attacks. The agency's director, Kash Patel, reported on X that the attacks are being treated as "domestic terrorism."