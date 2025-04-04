China strikes back against Trump's tariffs with 34% levies on US products

Published by Israel Duro 4 de abril, 2025

The world trade war is now a fact. China has officially announced that it will impose tariffs of 34% on U.S. products that want to cross its borders. This is the same percentage applied by Donald Trump to Chinese goods that intend to enter the U.S. market since April 10.

A response beyond tariffs

But the Asian giant did not limit itself to imposing levies on trade. In addition, the Chinese authorities added two other measures to punish U.S. producers: it will limit the activity of 16 entities in the country by including them on the export control list and restrict the sale of rare earths.

Among the items on which it will impose export controls are gadolinium, which is used for MRI scans, and itrium, used in consumer electronics products.