Millions on alert for strong tornadoes and "catastrophic" flooding

Published by Santiago Ospital 3 de abril, 2025

The National Weather Service (NWS) recorded at least 15 tornadoes in the central and southern parts of the country on Wednesday. More may be spotted throughout Thursday. This severe weather will be accompanied by possible "life-threatening, catastrophic, and potentially historic flash flooding" in Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Oklahoma.

From Arkansas to Indiana, forecasters warned that, for the second day in a row, "a few strong tornadoes" could form and "large" hail could fall. More than 13 million people were in tornado warning areas in recent hours.

Wednesday left images of multiple tornadoes advancing on plains, homes and businesses. At least one person was killed in Missouri, according to local media, and eight others were injured in Kentucky and Arkansas, according to a report from Reuters. In the latter, governors issued emergency declarations.

"This is a reminder for all of Kentucky that we are facing one of the most serious weather events we've had forecast," Governor Andy Beshear warned on Wednesday. "This begins tonight, with tornadoes, hail, high winds, widespread rain and possible flooding," a "very concerning forecast" that will extend over four days.

In Arkansas, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders put the focus of her emergency declaration on damage to energy infrastructure:

"The weather-related damage includes numerous downed power lines, creating the need for commercial vehicles to haul heavy equipment, oversized loads, transformers, necessary hardware, and other transmission and distribution equipment to line crews for the purpose of restoring power to the citizens of Arkansas."

More than 22,000 homes were still without power early Thursday morning in The Natural State, according to the Poweroutage.us monitor. Although thousands of users were also affected by outages in Missouri, Mississippi, Tennessee and Kentucky, the hardest-hit states were Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.

"Potentially historic" rainfall, "catastrophic" flooding

"The focus is rightfully on severe weather this evening, but in its wake is also very serious flash flooding," the NWS maintained. "If your area is experiencing flooding, it’s best to stay put, but if you must be on the road, drive cautiously and NEVER drive through floodwaters," it advised.

Its delegation in Memphis, Tennessee, even warned of "potentially unprecedented flooding for generations." "This is not routine. This is a rare, high-impact, and potentially devastating event," they emphasized, noting that some areas could see more than 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rainfall.

The risk of "potentially historic amounts of rainfall" will remain in effect until Sunday. Some areas could accumulate more than 15 inches (38 centimeters) of water. Rainfall that, if the worst forecast is met, will result in "catastrophic" flash floods and rivers bursting their banks.

"Long duration and severe disruptions to communities are possible," the NWS Storm Prediction Center added. "Prepare for significant impacts and plan for multiple ways to receive life-saving warnings/alerts for the expected hazardous weather."