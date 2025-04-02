Man suspected of trying to assassinate Brett Kavanaugh says he will plead guilty

Published by Santiago Ospital 2 de abril, 2025

Nicholas Roske will plead guilty to attempting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. In a letter signed by the defendant himself and his lawyers, Roske says he will aknowledge to the court that he "intended to kill" and "took a substantial step towards killing" the justice in 2022.

It was June 7, the 26-year-old Californian traveled from Los Angeles to Virginia with an unloaded gun and ammunition in the luggage he sent to the hold. From there, he went by cab to a neighborhood in Montgomery County, Md., where Kavanaugh lived. Shortly thereafter, he incriminated himself by calling 911: he acknowledged that he was armed and that he had homicidal and suicidal thoughts.

In the recent letter, Roske admitted that, if the trial is successful, the prosecution could prove that sequence of events. As well as that, once arrested, he had admitted to officers that he intended to murder the judge and then commit suicide.

In the indictment from that year, the prosecution claimed that the newly arrested man was wearing all black and had two Glock pistols, in addition to a knife, a hammer, an iron bar and pepper spray. Also at the time, FBI special agent lan Montijo witnessed that Roske stopped in front of the robed man's house but flinched when he saw two uniformed men.

"ROSKE then told the detective [who was questioning him once detained at the police department] that he was upset about the leak of a recent Supreme Court draft decision regarding the right to abortion as well as the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas," Montijo added.

"ROSKE indicated that he believed the Justice that he intended to kill would side with Second Amendment decisions that would loosen gun control laws."

While neither the defendant nor his legal representatives delve into motives in the letter released in recent hours, they do make it clear that they did not reach any plea agreement with the prosecution. Roske will simply acknowledge his guilt at the next hearing, changing his initial plea of innocent.

They also say they are aware of the maximum penalty: life in prison.