Millions brace for storm that could leave historic flooding in the nation's heartland

Published by Diane Hernández 2 de abril, 2025

Millions of people in the center of the country have taken precautions to face a dangerous bout of severe weather that is forecast for this week. The weather advisory comes on the heels of a deadly storm that swept across the nation, leaving at least six dead and hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power in the Midwest.

The major spring storm will batter the Midwest with hurricane-force winds, tornadoes and potentially historic flooding starting early Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The area with 70 million people, from Texas to Illinois to Ohio, is under a storm warning.

The first reports came this April 2 from News On 6 meteorologist Alan Crone, who said a tornado was on the ground and causing damage shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday morning near Pearsona and Myers, Oklahoma.

According to the forecast, Washington County is next in the storm's path.

Weather advisories ask the public to have a means of receiving alerts and a disaster plan on hand.

Storm warnings for Chicago

Likewise another round of severe thunderstorms could affect the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon. Tracy Butler, ABC7's Accuweather meteorologist, said Wednesday's forecast calls for widespread showers with the potential for hail and high winds.

The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting a risk level 3 out of 5, for most of the Chicago area.

Meanwhile, a late winter storm dumped heavy snow and gusty winds across the northern Plains Tuesday, prompting warnings in the Dakotas and Minnesota.

At least six dead and half a million homes without power after severe storm

In the Midwest, where a weekend storm spawned tornadoes, some 170,000 homes and businesses were still without power Wednesday, with most of the outages - nearly half a million affected - reported in Michigan.

The approaching spring storm is expected to peak Wednesday as it moves eastward toward the Mississippi Valley and ushers in what could be a "significant and potentially deadly flash flood event," according to the weather service.

"If the amount of rainfall we anticipate were to occur in the middle of the country, it would exceed the 500- to 1,000-year average," William Clark, AccuWeather senior meteorologist, stated in an online forecast. He said the flooding could be historic, according to local media.

Strong winds increase danger of wildfires

The spring storm is also bringing strong winds across the Southwest and parts of the low-lying plains, increasing the risk of wildfires in drought-stricken regions.

Red flag warnings were active Tuesday from west Texas and Arizona to eastern Colorado and Texas, according to the National Weather Service. High wind warnings were extended to other states, including New Mexico, Iowa and Nebraska.