IDF kills 4 Hamas terrorists, including Oct. 7 perpetrator

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 4 de abril, 2025

Israel killed four Hamas terrorists in a precision strike on one of the group’s command and control centers in Jabalia, north of Gaza City, on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces said.

One of the slain terrorists was Shadi Diab Abd Al-Hamid Falouji, who was part of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas invasion and massacres in Israel, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement on Friday.

Another dead terrorist, Mohammed Sharif, participated “in the cynical release ceremony of returning hostage Agam Berger,” the statement said. Numerous steps were taken “to mitigate harm to civilians” before the strike, it continued, “including the use of aerial surveillance and additional intelligence.”

The two remaining slain men, Mohammmed Hani Atiya Daour and Mohammed Issa Mahmoud Askari, were involved in rocket and mortar launching units of Hamas, according to an infographic published by the Spokesperson’s Unit that included a picture of the deceased.

On Friday, IDF troops operated in Gaza City’s Shejaiya neighborhood to expand the security zone, the IDF said in a separate update. “As part of the activity, the troops eliminated numerous terrorists,” the text said.

On Thursday night, terrorists in Gaza fired a projectile into Israel, triggering alarms. It was “successfully intercepted,” the IDF said.

