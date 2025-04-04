Storms in South and Midwest leave at least seven dead

Published by Alejandro Baños 4 de abril, 2025

The storms battering much of the South and Midwest have left a toll of seven dead and several injured to date. Floods resulting from heavy rains are causing not only casualties, but also serious damage to roads and property.

The seven deaths were counted in Tennessee (five), Missouri (one) and Indiana (one), where storm warnings persist, the same as in other states such as Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kentucky. Further north, in Minnesota and Ohio, the evolution of the storm is also being closely monitored for possible heavy precipitation.

Bill Lee, governor of Tennessee, held a press conference in which he explained that the storms will continue this weekend, asking residents to take into account all the recommendations given by the authorities so as not to put their lives at risk. In addition, the president urged communities to help affected residents.

"Middle & West Tennesseans face a long road to recovery amid continued severe weather, & there is great hope in seeing how communities are coming together to serve their neighbors in this time of need," Lee said.

Several local branches of the National Weather Service (NWS) have been constantly issuing advisories about locations that were under warning for precipitation. From its headquarters, the agency reported on the situation, highlighting the number of river areas that were at risk of flooding.

"Our hydrologists continue to access the flood situation across more than a dozen states. The river forecasts take into consideration how much rain has already fallen and how much more is expected. As of this afternoon, ... 38 river locations are expected to reach Major Flood Stage [and] 113 river locations are expected to reach Moderate Flood Stage," the NWS said.

The NWS also issued a statement for those planning to drive to try to avoid travel and to not expose themselves to the risks brought by rainfall and flooding.

"As we head into the night, with how much flooding and flash flooding that’s being left in the wake of the past couple of days’ severe weather, it’s important to think about driving on those conditions. Be especially cautious at night as it is almost impossible to recognize flood dangers," it said.

Tornado sightings

On the sidelines of the rainfall and flooding, several tornadoes were also recorded. Specifically, 34, concentrated in Arkansas, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. The Storm Prediction Center extended tornado warnings for Friday, mainly for areas of northeast Texas and central Arkansas.