What is a green card and why is it essential to live and work legally in the US?

Published by Virginia Martínez 11 de marzo, 2025

The green card, or permanent residency card, is a fundamental document for migrants who dream of living in the U.S. Although some consider it impossible to obtain, we will tell you how to obtain one and the multiple benefits it can bring you if you wish to migrate safely and legally to the country. Remember that the requirements will vary according to the immigrant category you apply to, and the selection will depend on the authorities.

What is a Green Card?

Immigrating illegally has never been an option, and that is why several governments provide legal alternatives to immigrants. In the case of the United States, a green card is one of them. This document, which the country's government issues, gives people the option of residing there, having multiple job and study opportunities, and the right to enjoy social and economic benefits.

How to obtain a green card

The path to obtain a green card can be a complex process, but it is possible. You can access permanent residency in the United States in several ways. We tell you which are the most common:

Family-based green card: if you have a close relative, whether a spouse, parent, child or sibling, with U.S. citizenship or permanent residency, this person must petition the U.S. immigration services. The process can take anywhere from months to years, depending on the relationship to the country of origin.

Employment-based permanent resident card: the employer in the U.S. must demonstrate that there are no qualified U.S. workers for the vacancy or job. So if you meet that strength and the employer is willing to sponsor your green card, it will be the easier path.

The visa lottery or Diversity Visa Program gives citizens of countries with low immigration rates to the United States the opportunity to reside permanently in the country. The applicant must meet certain educational and employment requirements to participate in the random lottery, and apply online at the U.S. Department of State's website.

The registration dates for the visa lottery vary each year, so you should check the official website to see when the application process opens.

Benefits of working legally in the U.S. with a green card

A man who obtained a Green Card while working at the New York Stock Exchange.AFP

Access to jobs: a green card allows migrants to be hired immediately. If they have it, they would not need any other type of visa.

Ability to change jobs: Temporary visas are often tied to a specific employer, and may allow you to work only with one company or in a limited field of work. With a green card you would have more freedom.