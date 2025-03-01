Pentagon to send nearly 3,000 additional active-duty troops to Mexico border

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 1 de marzo, 2025

The Pentagon announced the dispatch of nearly 3,000 additional active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to fight illegal immigration and drug trafficking as President Donald Trump seeks to fulfill his campaign promises on the border.

According to The Associated Press, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the deployment of a Stryker brigade combat team and a general support aviation battalion for the mission.

The forces will arrive at the border with Mexico in the coming weeks.

According to the Pentagon, the new troops will "reinforce and expand current border security operations to seal the border and protect the territorial integrity of the United States."

Specifically, the Northern Command announced that Fort Carson Army Base will send 2,400 soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division's 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, while another 500 troops from Fort Stewart's 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade will join the deployment. These forces will join the 9,200 U.S. troops already present on the southern border.