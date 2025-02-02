Beyoncé leads Grammy nominations with her country album

Published by Juan PeñaAFP Verified by 2 de febrero, 2025

These are the nominees in the main categories of the 67th annual Grammy Awards, which will take place this Sunday in Los Angeles.

Beyoncé, with her country album Cowboy Carter, leads the list with 11 nominations.

List of nominations:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

New Blue Sun - André 3000

Cowboy Carter - Beyoncé

Short n' Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter

Brat- Charli XCX

Djesse Vol. 4 - Jacob Collier

Hit Me Hard and Soft - Billie Eilish

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess - Chappell Roan

The Tortured Poets Department - Taylor Swift

RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Now and Then - The Beatles

Texas Hold 'Em - Beyoncé

Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter

360- Charli XCX

Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish

Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar

Good Luck, Babe! - Chappell Roan

Fortnight- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

SONG OF THE YEAR

A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Shaboozey, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams (Shaboozey)

Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell (Billie Eilish)

Die with a Smile - Dernst 'D'Mile' Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt (Lady Gaga; Bruno Mars)

Fortnight - Jack Antonoff, Post Malone & Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone)

Good Luck, Babe! - Chappell Roan, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter (Chappell Roan)

Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar

Please Please Please - Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter (Sabrina Carpenter)

Texas Hold 'Em - Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bulow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq (Beyoncé)

BEST REVELATION ARTIST

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

BEST POP SOLOIST PERFORMANCE

Bodyguard- Beyoncé

Good Luck, Babe!- Chappell Roan

Espresso- Sabrina Carpenter

Apple - Charli XCX

Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish

BEST VOCAL POP ALBUM

Short n' Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter

Hit Me Hard and Soft - Billie Eilish

Eternal Sunshine - Ariana Grande

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess - Chappell Roan

The Tortured Poets Department - Taylor Swift

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Tailor Swif - A$AP Rocky

360- Charli XCX

Houdini- Eminem

Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar

Fortnight - Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

BEST RAP ALBUM

Might Delete Later - J. Cole

The Auditorium, Vol. 1 - Common & Pete Rock

Alligator Bites Never Heal - Doechii

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace) - Eminem

WE Don't Trust You - Future & Metro Boomin

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Happiness Bastards - The Black Crowes

Romance - Fontaines D.C.

Saviors - Green Day

Tangk - Idles

Dark Matter - Pearl Jam

Hackney Diamonds - The Rolling Stones

No Name - Jack White

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Cowboy Carter- Beyoncé



F-1 Trillion - Post Malone



Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves



Higher - Chris Stapleton



Whirlwind - Lainey Wilson

BEST COUNTRY SOLOIST PERFORMANCE

16 Carriages - Beyoncé

I Am Not Okay - Jelly Roll

The Architect - Kacey Musgraves

A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey

It Takes a Woman - Chris Stapleton

BEST GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM

Alkebulan II - Matt B feat. The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Paisajes - Ciro Hurtado

Heis- Rema

Historias de un Flamenco - Antonio Rey

Born in the Wild - Tems