Beyoncé leads Grammy nominations with her country album
This Sunday, the shortlist for the music industry's most prestigious awards was announced, with the Texas superstar leading the nominations.
These are the nominees in the main categories of the 67th annual Grammy Awards, which will take place this Sunday in Los Angeles.
Beyoncé, with her country album Cowboy Carter, leads the list with 11 nominations.
List of nominations:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- New Blue Sun - André 3000
- Cowboy Carter - Beyoncé
- Short n' Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter
- Brat- Charli XCX
- Djesse Vol. 4 - Jacob Collier
- Hit Me Hard and Soft - Billie Eilish
- The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess - Chappell Roan
- The Tortured Poets Department - Taylor Swift
RECORDING OF THE YEAR
- Now and Then - The Beatles
- Texas Hold 'Em - Beyoncé
- Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter
- 360- Charli XCX
- Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish
- Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
- Good Luck, Babe! - Chappell Roan
- Fortnight- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone
SONG OF THE YEAR
- A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Shaboozey, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams (Shaboozey)
- Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell (Billie Eilish)
- Die with a Smile - Dernst 'D'Mile' Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt (Lady Gaga; Bruno Mars)
- Fortnight - Jack Antonoff, Post Malone & Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone)
- Good Luck, Babe! - Chappell Roan, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter (Chappell Roan)
- Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
- Please Please Please - Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter (Sabrina Carpenter)
- Texas Hold 'Em - Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bulow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq (Beyoncé)
BEST REVELATION ARTIST
- Benson Boone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Doechii
- Khruangbin
- Raye
- Chappell Roan
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
BEST POP SOLOIST PERFORMANCE
- Bodyguard- Beyoncé
- Good Luck, Babe!- Chappell Roan
- Espresso- Sabrina Carpenter
- Apple - Charli XCX
- Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish
BEST VOCAL POP ALBUM
- Short n' Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter
- Hit Me Hard and Soft - Billie Eilish
- Eternal Sunshine - Ariana Grande
- The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess - Chappell Roan
- The Tortured Poets Department - Taylor Swift
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
- Tailor Swif - A$AP Rocky
- 360- Charli XCX
- Houdini- Eminem
- Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
- Fortnight - Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone
BEST RAP ALBUM
- Might Delete Later - J. Cole
- The Auditorium, Vol. 1 - Common & Pete Rock
- Alligator Bites Never Heal - Doechii
- The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace) - Eminem
- WE Don't Trust You - Future & Metro Boomin
BEST ROCK ALBUM
- Happiness Bastards - The Black Crowes
- Romance - Fontaines D.C.
- Saviors - Green Day
- Tangk - Idles
- Dark Matter - Pearl Jam
- Hackney Diamonds - The Rolling Stones
- No Name - Jack White
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
- Cowboy Carter- Beyoncé
- F-1 Trillion - Post Malone
- Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves
- Higher - Chris Stapleton
- Whirlwind - Lainey Wilson
BEST COUNTRY SOLOIST PERFORMANCE
- 16 Carriages - Beyoncé
- I Am Not Okay - Jelly Roll
- The Architect - Kacey Musgraves
- A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey
- It Takes a Woman - Chris Stapleton
BEST GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM
- Alkebulan II - Matt B feat. The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
- Paisajes - Ciro Hurtado
- Heis- Rema
- Historias de un Flamenco - Antonio Rey
- Born in the Wild - Tems
Artists with the most nominations
BEYONCÉ - 11 nominations
CHARLI XCX - 8 nominations
POST MALONE - 8 nominations
BILLIE EILISH - 7 nominations
KENDRICK LAMAR - 7 nominations
SABRINA CARPENTER - 6 nominations
CHAPPELL ROAN - 6 nominations
TAYLOR SWIFT - 6 nominations
