Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 27 de enero, 2025

Breaking one of the longest streaks of dry weather in Southern California, rain came on a weekend of precipitation that generated large amounts of mud in areas burned by recent fires. While firefighters took advantage of the conditions to make progress in containing the blazes, authorities warned of the danger of toxic debris runoff and debris slides in vulnerable areas.

Joe Sirard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, Calif., said, "All of these recent fires are very susceptible to rapid runoff, even with small amounts of rainfall ... That means we have a fairly high danger of mud and debris flows once we get above those thresholds."

Rain: Both good and bad

The hardest-hit areas include Altadena, Pacific Palisades and Castaic Lake, where authorities issued flood warnings. Also, mudslides forced the closure of a stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway on Sunday, the California Department of Transportation said.

The rain has helped firefighters bring several major fires under control. The Palisades fire, which ravaged thousands of homes and left more than 10 dead, reached 90% containment. Meanwhile, the Eaton fire, which claimed more than 15 lives, is 98% contained.

Carol Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service stated, "Water is always welcome to douse flames, but in fire-burned areas, it can bring with it entirely new hazards ... If heavy rain stops over a burned area, it could trigger serious debris flows."

Toxicity of ash in fire-affected areas

In addition to the immediate risks of landslides, authorities warned about the toxicity of the ash present in the areas affected by the fires. This mixture includes waste from cars, electric vehicle batteries and others, paints and other burned household materials, which contain lead, asbestos and hazardous plastics.

"We urge residents to wear protective gear if they have to handle ash on their property," said Karen Bass, mayor of Los Angeles, who recently issued an executive order to speed cleanup efforts in affected areas.