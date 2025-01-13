In terms of costs, the Los Angeles fires could become the worst natural disaster in the US

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 12 de enero, 2025

The wildfires that have left at least 16 dead and devastated entire communities in Los Angeles could become the worst natural disaster in U.S. history "in terms of just the costs associated with it," according to California Governor Gavin Newsom, who recently warned in an interview.

Appearing on "Meet the Press," Newsom noted that the costs associated with the fires could exceed those of historic disasters such as Hurricane Katrina, which in 2005 caused more than $200 billion in losses and destroyed New Orleans and the Mississippi coast.

Human and material impact

Although the current fires are not the largest on record in California, their level of destruction places them among the most severe in the state's history. So far, there have been 16 confirmed fatalities: 11 in the Eaton Fire and 5 in the Palisades Fire, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner reports. In addition, thousands of homes and businesses have been leveled, and tens of thousands of acres have been burned.

Early estimates are that insurance losses will exceed $20 billion, which would set a new record, even above the devastating 2018 Camp Fire.

Comparison with other disasters

Despite the severity of the situation, the impact of these fires, both in human and economic terms, is still far from other natural disasters. Hurricane Katrina, with more than 1,800 deaths, remains the costliest in U.S. history. Likewise, Hurricane Harvey in 2017 left more than 100 dead and damage estimated at $160 billion.

Preparations under scrutiny

The catastrophe comes at a crucial time for Los Angeles, which will host major international events in the coming years, including the Super Bowl in 2027, World Cup matches in 2026 and the Olympics in 2028.

Newsom stressed that these fires reinforce the urgency to act "quickly" and "collaboratively," announcing an ambitious "Marshall Plan" for rebuilding affected communities ahead of scheduled events. However, his management has faced questioning, particularly over water supply problems that arose while fighting the blazes.

Firefighters reported finding dry hydrants in affected areas, prompting outrage and political attacks. One comment came from President-elect Donald Trump, who accused Newsom of prioritizing conservation policies over water access in the southern part of the state.